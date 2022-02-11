In what was one of the more unexpected collaborations of 2021, Fivio Foreign and Kanye West struck magic on Donda. The two, along with Playboi Carti, joined forces on “Off The Grid” and the track turned out to be one of the year’s favorite hip-hop records. Kanye later admitted that he recruited Fivio for the song after hearing his impressive freestyle on Funk Flex’s radio show. Now, the two have connected for another song and this time, it sees Fivio leading the way and Kanye supplying a guest verse with help from Alicia Keys.

The trio puts their talents together for “City Of God.” The track is carried by drill production and Alicia Keys’ interpolation of The Chainsmokers’ “New York City,” which serves as the hook for the song. Fivio lays two hard-hitting verses before Kanye arrives to lay a lengthy verse to close out the song, which also features ad-libs from Playboi Carti. For over two minutes, Kanye drops direct and indirect references to the Chicago Bulls, Pete Davidson,SNL, Justin LaBoy, Drake, Donda, Donda 2, College Dropout, and more. He also declares that his contribution to the song will be the best verse of 2022.

In addition to the new song, Fivio revealed that his debut album, B.I.B.L.E., will be released on March 25 and feature executive production from Kanye himself. Fivio also noted that the album will be dedicated to his friend and long-time collaborator Tahjay “T Dott” Dobson.

You can press play on “City Of Gods” in the video above.