While Kanye West’s latest single has understandably caused consternation among members of his ex’s household, with Pete Davidson reportedly increasing his security after Ye threatened to beat him up on “Eazy” and Kim Kardashian supposedly barring him from his daughter’s birthday party (he later posted a video from the party, suggesting it wasn’t that serious). However, there’s at least one other person who wasn’t feeling Ye’s “Eazy” bar: radio host Charlamagne Tha God, who called the line “corny as hell” in a new episode of his podcast.

In the song, Kanye references the 2003 collision that left his mouth wired shut (something he rapped about on “Through The Wire”), rhyming, “God saved me from that crash/Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.” Charlamagne, who hosts the Brilliant Idiots podcast with comedian Andrew Schulz, didn’t varnish his opinion of the line. “I thought Kanye’s bar to Pete [Davidson] was corny as hell,” he said. “I didn’t like it. What happened to Jesus? What happened to God? You weren’t even cursing on your records and now all of a sudden you wanna beat up Pete Davidson?”

Interestingly enough, Kanye went to Charlamagne for a two-hour interview when he was under fire for supporting Donald Trump in 2018 and needed a sympathetic outlet (consider that on the same day, TMZ’s Van Lathan practically cursed him out on live television for his recent shenanigans), but in recent months, it seems even Charlamagne’s patience has worn thin. In August last year, the radio host slated Kanye’s album Donda, calling it “lackluster,” and now, he’s unsubtly calling out the corniness of Kanye’s latest antics, which is especially unsettling for making me agree with Charlamagne for once.

You can watch the latest episode of the Brilliant Idiots podcast above.