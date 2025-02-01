Kanye West (Ye) appears to be closing the chapter on several longstanding legal fights. According to AllHipHop, the “Carnival” rapper has wrapped up one of his copyright infringement cases.

Based on documents obtained by the outlet, Ye and Bishop David Paul Moten have reached an agreement over their legal dispute surrounding the 2021 album, Donda. Back in 2022, Bishop Moten sued Ye for using a portion of his 2011 sermon titled “Thank God For Saving Me,” within the track “Come To Life.”

Bishop Moten called out Ye and his labels (Def Jam Recordings, UMG Recordings, Inc., and G.O.O.D. Music) lifted the religious teaching without his expressed permission. But after years of duking it out, on January 30, all parties have found a middle ground. Following that settlement, the presiding judge reportedly dismissed the case with prejudice.

At this time, details surrounding the agreement (whether there was a financial payout, apology, song modification, etc.) has not been disclosed to the public. However, sources say everyone involved is happy to put this legal matter behind them.

Although this courtroom saga seems to be over, Ye is still facing similar suits tied to other Donda tracks. Ye has not released a statement regarding the supposed “Come To Life” agreement.