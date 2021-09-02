Generally, album release cycles include a lot of promotion via interviews with and profiles in journalistic publications. That was firmly not the case with Kanye West’s Donda, as the only dispatches on it from West came via occasional social media posts. Now, though, he has given his first post-Donda interview.

West is in Berlin at the moment, and while there, he spoke with German tabloid Bild for a filmed on-the-street interview. In the clip, West’s voice is inaudible as it was dubbed over in German. According to a translation, though, West noted that he’s in Germany to meet with architects and artists. He also noted that he won’t be in the country for long, and he intends to get back to making music soon. There’s also a video clip of him playing a new piece of music featuring vocals from Andre 3000.

.@KanyeWest’s interview with Musrif premiered on Bild a few minutes ago. Unfortunately, they dubbed his voice with a German voice-over. pic.twitter.com/JMg447IMRp — Photos Of Kanye West (@PhotosOfKanye) September 2, 2021

Translation of @KanyeWest’s new interview with Bild: pic.twitter.com/3ORe6V1m5A — Photos Of Kanye West (@PhotosOfKanye) September 2, 2021

Kanye West played unreleased music featuring André 3000 in Berlin 👀 pic.twitter.com/pZd6bQaHkP — Squirt Reynolds (@SquirtReynoIds) September 2, 2021

If the audio snippet is in fact from a West/Andre collaboration, it wouldn’t be their first time working together. Aside from Andre’s contributions to West’s “30 Hours,” the two also appeared together on songs like Chris Brown’s “Deuces (Remix)” and Fonzworth Bentley’s “Everybody.”

In completely opposite news, it looks like West may be keeping his feud with Drake alive by buying up Toronto billboards to promote Donda.