Drake and Kanye West have feuded here and there over the years, and now the pair seems to be back at it again. The two recently traded jabs via verses and text screenshots before West posted Drake’s Toronto address on his Instagram. It appears West may be intent on keeping this spat alive, as some speculate that his latest Donda promotional move was intended to add fuel to the fire.

Fans have noticed that giant billboards for Donda, which have a plain white background with the album title in bold black text, have popped up in Toronto. This comes after Drake has been making use of billboards to share apparent Certified Lover Boy lyrics and reveal some of the artists who are featuring on the album. Furthermore, Kanye’s new billboards are in the city’s Yonge-Dundas Square, which is where Drake’s billboards are.

Some think that this is a deliberate jab at Drake:

Kanye so petty for putting Donda billboards in Toronto pic.twitter.com/m0iSNFuZQz — s̷hadow 🦍 (@shadowfrinkius) September 1, 2021

Kanye flooding the Toronto streets with Donda billboards 😂 — The Flame Hashira 🔥🗡 (@Luke_Skywalking) September 2, 2021

Kanye got Donda billboards all over Toronto…this the most rich beef I ever seen 😭 — Terron (@Terron_xo) September 2, 2021

It’s worth noting, though, that BlogTO likens Yonge-Dundas Square to Toronto’s version of New York City’s Times Square, which would make the bustling area a logical spot for West to push Donda, feud or no feud. The publication also notes that the Donda images are part of a rotation of ads that cycle through the digital billboards and therefore aren’t a constant presence.

So, while it’s possible that this was a calculated anti-Drake move from West, another explanation could be that West and his team simply chose a prominent area in a major North American city to promote the new album.