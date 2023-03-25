After an all too brief hiatus, Kanye West returned to Instagram on Friday, March 24. Last year, West went off of social media after posting a series of anti-Semitic rants on Twitter, and making anti-Semitic remarks during television appearances. It seems as though he’s turned a new leaf though — maybe.

Last night, West took to Instagram to reveal that he had been watching Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum’s 2012 remake of 21 Jump Street. He shared an image of the movie’s poster and said that he no longer harbors hatred towards the Jewish community.

“Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump street made me like Jewish people again,” said West in the post’s caption. “No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people. No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew. Thank you Jonah Hill I love you.”

Since the start of 2023, West has (thankfully) remained relatively quiet. However, he reportedly got married to a Yeezy architectural designer named Bianca Censori in January.

West’s daughter North has gone viral on TikTok, particularly with her drawings, as well as her dance videos with Ice Spice. Though Ye has not directly commented on the TikToks, he voiced his disapproval of North joining the platform last year.

At the time of writing, Ye has only returned to Instagram, and not to Twitter, where his infamous rants began.