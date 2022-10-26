Over the past few days, Kanye West has lost just about every single one of his partnerships. Adidas, Balenciaga, CAA, and Vogue are just a few of the entities that have disavowed Ye and have stated their intentions of not working with him in the future. Additionally, the amount of streams and airplay his music has received has dropped drastically.

Despite the fact that many are renouncing any sort of relationship they had with Ye, his music will still be available to stream.

In an interview with Reuters, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek criticized Ye’s antisemitic remarks, however, noted that his music will remain on the platform.

“It’s really just his music, and his music doesn’t violate our policy,” Ek said. “It’s up to his label, if they want to take action or not.”

Ye’s label, Def Jam, dropped him from the roster, saying, “Def Jam’s relationship with Ye as a recording artist, Def Jam’s partnership with the GOOD Music label venture and Ye’s merchandise agreement with Bravado all ended in 2021. There is no place for antisemitism in our society. We are deeply committed to combating antisemitism and every other form of prejudice,” in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

Def Jam has not indicated any plans to remove his music from any streaming platforms.