After spreading misinformation about the murder of George Floyd and sharing anti-semitic comments to his millions of followers, Kanye West has been under fire. The latest to sever ties with him is the fashion brand Balenciaga, according to WWD.

The parent company Kering responded to the publication’s query about its relationship with West with a statement reading, “Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist.”

West performed at Balenciaga’s summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week. There was a photo of the rapper on their website; it has since been taken down. In May, the Yeezy Gap engineered by Balenciaga Collection launched globally, including t-shirts, hoodies, joggers, caps, and other products featuring the signature design elements of the collaboration.

Earlier this month, Adidas shared its own statement about working with West: “We are proud of our team that has worked tirelessly throughout our collaboration with [Kanye West] and the iconic products that were born from it. We also recognize that all successful partnerships are rooted in mutual respect and shared values. After repeated efforts to privately resolve the situation, we have taken the decision to place the partnership under review. We will continue to co-manage the current product during this period.”