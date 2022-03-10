Kanye West has spent a lot of the newish year attacking Pete Davidson, be it through songs, videos, or posts on Instagram. The rapper is far from pleased that the SNL comedian who is now with Kim Kardashian, Kanye’s ex-wife and mother of his four children. Recently he released a claymation video for “Eazy,” his collaboration with The Game, which shows Kanye putting a hit on Pete, But apparently that wasn’t enough to show his disdain towards Pete. Now, the two have returned with a second video for the same song, in which Pete is yet again the victim.

In the new “Eazy” video, the rappers opt for an animated look that features the skinned monkey that appeared on the song’s cover art. The trio takes a trip through Los Angeles in a Maybach where they visit a tattoo parlor and church. They also stop by a courtroom, where Kanye and his crew turn up as he raps, “N****, we havin’ the best divorce ever / If we go to court, we’ll go to court together.” As the song comes to a close, Kanye sends the skinned monkey to attack a man with his face blurred out while rocking a hoodie that says “Skete,” a name that Kanye has often used to refer to Davidson. As the attack goes down, Kanye raps, “God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

You can watch the new video for “Eazy” above.