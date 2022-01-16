For the first time since their 2016 track “Mula,” Kanye West and The Game have teamed up. On Friday, the two released “Eazy,” which featured production from Hit-Boy as well as several attention-grabbing lines. West took a shot at Pete Davidson, who is dating his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, rapping, “God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.” He also addressed his split with Kim Kardashian saying, “N****, we havin’ the best divorce ever / If we go to court, we’ll go to court together / Matter of fact, pick up your sis’, we’ll go to Kourt’s together.”

Aside from the song’s lyrics, “Eazy” also got some attention for its cover art, which depicts a skinned monkey over a red backdrop. Shortly after the art was revealed, PETA’s president Ingrid Newkirk condemned the photo in a statement to Billboard.

“The photo is reminiscent of the monkeys PETA has found, sometimes heads, sometimes hands, sometimes the whole body, in meat markets around the world and it makes it clear that when you remove the fur you can’t miss that there’s a person in there, that they are fellow primates, and do not belong to us to abuse for any purpose, not in laboratories, roadside zoos, movies, or meat markets,” Newkirk said.

You can view the cover art about and listen to “Eazy” on Spotify here.