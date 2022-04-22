While most of Kanye West’s new music these days is locked behind his Stem Player, a couple of streaming-friendly Ye tracks surfaced today via Pusha T’s new album, It’s Almost Dry: He features on “Dreamin Of The Past” and “Rock N Roll.”

In a line from “Dreamin Of The Past,” West references the biblical birth of Jesus Christ before seemingly reflecting on his status as a divorced parent, saying, “Born in the manger, the son of a stranger / When daddy’s not home, the family’s in danger.”

Then, on “Rock N Roll,” Ye appears to address apparent issues he and Kim Kardashian have had co-parenting their children in recent months, saying, “Finally tired of comin’ and goin’, make up your mind / I ain’t come to pick up the kids to pick a fight.”

In January, West claimed he was blocked from visiting his kids at Kardashian’s because Pete Davidson was there. The next month, he said Kardashian didn’t allow him to bring their kids to a basketball game. In March, Kardashian asked West to leave the topic alone in the public eye, commenting on an Instagram post of his, “Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school.”

“Rock N Roll,” by the way, is the song both West and Kid Cudi appear on. A few days ago, Cudi tweeted of the track, “I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye. I am not cool w that man. He’s not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz thats my guy. This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye.”

Listen to “Dreamin Of The Past” and “Rock N Roll” above.