The release of Pusha T’s new album, It’s Almost Dry, is imminent after the Virginia rapper dropped the first two singles, “Diet Coke” and “Neck And Wrist.” He previously called the new album an “untouchable” body of work and in a recent interview with Rolling Stone, he explains the meaning behind the title.

“I’m always creating a masterpiece,” he says. “In terms of a painting, you end up telling people while they waiting on it, ‘It’s almost dry,’ because they’re always asking, ‘When will it be done?’ And you have to wait on masterpieces.” he says that the title is also a double entendre. “Also in drug culture, a lot of times you’ll have people waiting on the product and it’s not dry yet,” he explains. “You can come get it when it’s dry.”

In addition to hyping up It’s Almost Dry for the past few weeks, Pusha’s worked on other projects including contributing the song “Hear Me Clearly” to Nigo’s new album, I Know Nigo. Pusha also took shots at McDonald’s on behalf of rival restaurant chain Arby’s with “Spicy Fish Diss.” He also said he’s working on a remix to a Lana Del Rey song after sharing a photo of her to kick off his album promotion cycle.

It’s Almost Dry is out 4/22 via G.O.O.D. Music.