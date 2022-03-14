Kim Kardashian appears to be fed up with her ex-husband Kanye West’s ongoing campaign to force a reunion by using their kids as leverage. Although Kanye seems to be unhappy about their current co-parenting arrangement, he’s still been active and involved, but in recent months he’s gone as far as claiming Kardashian won’t let him see the children, tried to ban him from Chicago’s birthday party, and wouldn’t allow them to attend his most recent Sunday Service.

It looks like Kim is done being a scapegoat according to her reply in the comments on his recent post. After Kanye posted a photo of a trio of pins stuck to their daughter North’s backpack with the caption “This was on my daughters back pack when I was ‘allowed’ to see her last week,” Kardashian pushed back against Kanye’s insistence that he’s being kept out of his kids’ lives. In a screenshot taken by Complex, she asks Kanye, “Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school.”

Kanye has previously expressed his discontent with the parenting arrangement, chastising his ex for managing a TikTok account for North against his wishes. However, as his kids get older, he may have to come to terms with the fact that they’re their own people and won’t always do things he wants. Also, free advice: trying to interpret your 10-year-old’s fashion sense is a great way to get extremely confused incredibly quickly. Maybe she just like aliens.