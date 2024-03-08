Last month, Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign released Vultures 1. Unsurprisingly given West’s history of missing scheduled release dates, the project was not released on time. At this point, it’s more of a shock when West releases a project when he says he’s going to. If that’s the case, this morning’s news should not be a surprise: West and Ty’s Vultures 2 was expected to drop at midnight, but as of 8 a.m. ET on March 8, it it not available on streaming platforms.

Yefanatics, a West fan account on X (formerly Twitter), claims to have talked to the rapper about the project. In a screenshot of a supposed conversation with West in an Instagram DM, the page asked the rapper if Vultures 2 will “be available today.” West supposedly responded, “We in the lab,” a reply that doesn’t really indicate when the project will be released, but does appear to convey that West and/or Ty was/were still working on it as of that message.

Vultures 2 – Ye x Yefanatics. pic.twitter.com/gdvF8daDoI — YEFANATICS (@yefanatics) March 8, 2024

Meanwhile, Vultures 1 has fared well on the Billboard charts. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 despite being temporarily removed from streaming platforms. On the latest Hot 100 chart, “Carnival” reached a new high at No. 2 after debuting at No. 3 and then falling to No. 4.

