Every week, Billboard unveils the top 10 songs on the latest Hot 100 chart. The most recent rankings, for the chart dated March 9, are out now, so let’s run down who had this week’s biggest hits.

10. Taylor Swift — “Cruel Summer” The Taylor Swift news cycle never stops, whether its bonus track announcements or concert film trailers. Through it all, though, “Cruel Summer” has stuck around on the Hot 100 top 10. 9. SZA — “Snooze” It’s been a big past few days for SZA: Aside from her Hot 100 success (beyond this song, even, as you’ll see in a minute), she visited Sesame Street and won a BRIT.

8. Tate McRae — “Greedy” McRae’s not getting greedy, but her hit did just move up a spot from last week on the Hot 100. 7. Zach Bryan — “I Remember Everything” Feat. Kacey Musgraves As “I Remember Everything” holds onto its top-10 status, it continues to crush on other charts. Specifically, it’s No. 1 for the 27th week on both the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and Hot Rock Songs charts.

6. SZA — “Saturn” SZA has the week’s biggest debut with “Saturn” (the song she teased with a Grammys ad). The track is SZA’s milestone 10th top-10 song on the Hot 100. It also makes her the only artist this week with multiple top-10 songs. 5. Teddy Swims — “Lose Control” Two breakout hits round out this week’s top 5, starting with Swims’ “Lose Control,” which previously peaked at No. 2.

4. Benson Boone — “Beautiful Things” Then there’s Boone’s “Beautiful Things,” which rises a spot this week to re-approach its previous high at No. 3. 3. Jack Harlow — “Lovin On Me” After spending six non-consecutive weeks at No. 1, Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” continues to float around near the top of the chart.