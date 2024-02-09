Kanye West 2024
Getty Image
Music

The Sky Is Blue, Grass Is Green, And Kanye West And Ty Dolla Sign Didn’t Release ‘Vultures’ On Time Yet Again

In January, Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign announced that their collaborative album Vultures was a three-part project, with the different volumes set to drop on February 9, March 8, and April 5. I wrote at the time, “While those dates in February, March, and April are certainly worth keeping an eye on, if nothing materializes on those days, it won’t be the world’s biggest shock.”

Given how often the release of Vultures has been delayed, that wasn’t exactly a surprising or especially insightful thing to say. Well, today is February 9, and as of this post, the first volume of Vultures is not available on streaming services, even after Ye and Ty’s listening event last night. There’s still plenty of time left for West and Ty to release it today, but given that new albums tend to drop at midnight, it feels likely that Vultures has once again been delayed and the first volume will ultimately not be released on February 9.

West is a trending topic on X (formerly Twitter) this morning, with users complaining or making jokes about Vultures not being out yet. One user, for example, shared a photo of a clown using a computer and wrote, “How I look checking Spotify to see if Kanye West dropped Vultures.”

Find some more reactions below.

Ty Dolla Sign is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

