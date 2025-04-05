Atop the list of parenting rules is providing a child with unconditional love. But just underneath that in fine print is unintentional embarrass them in front of their friends. The other day Mariah Carey simultaneously managed to do both.

During the “Always Be My Baby” singer’s son, Moroccan’s Twitch livestream (viewable here), Carey decided to drop in to greet his viewers. In all fairness, Roc did invite her in.

“Wanna come here, Mom,” Roc politely asked with his twin sister Monroe by his side.

However, once Carey appeared on camera, Roc realized he wasn’t prepared for viewers’ reactions. Immediately after entering the frame, Roc’s friends began to yell “Hi, Mrs. Carey.”

Shortly, after the chat chimed in with a swarm of comments for him to read to his mother. “They’re saying ‘Hi Mariah, I love you’–oh my God,” Roc read.

Eventually, he came to be too much for him. After tucking his face into his hands, Roc shouted: “Get out of my room.”

Both Carey and his sister obliged his request. Occasionally, Carey will post or appear in videos with “Dem Babies” online. Sometimes she’ll even have her children accompany her to industry events (most recently the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025). But given her apprehension about being famous she tries to shield Moroccan and Monroe from the limelight.