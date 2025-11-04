Kehlani’s new single “Folded” was already one of the singer’s most successful songs when they released the Homage Pack remix EP in late October. Thanks to Kehlani’s commitment to seeing the song’s release cycle all the way through, though, the Bay Area singer has their first-ever Billboard Hot 100 top ten appearance.

Originally released in June, followed by the “(Un)folded” remix in July, and powered by a range of remixes, cover versions, and fan-made videos on social media, “Folded” has reached the No. 7 spot on the latest chart update, after a total of 20 weeks. It last landed at No. 14, jumping seven spots to reach its latest milestone. On Monday (November 3), Kehlani performed the track on Jimmy Kimmel Live! after telling fans via her social media that her “gratitude is endless.”

While “Folded” is Kehlani’s first top ten single, the Bay Area native is no stranger to the chart, racking up 18 Hot 100 hits over the course of a 15-plus-year career. “Folded” tied Kehlani’s previous longest-running stay on the Hot 100 via their 2018 Cardi B collaboration “Ring“; their latest collab with Cardi, “Safe,” from the rapper’s long-awaited second album, Am I The Drama?, released earlier this year, peaked at No. 26, and has been on the chart for six weeks. Kehlani’s last highest-charting solo track was 2016’s “Gangsta,” which peaked at No. 41 and spent 12 weeks on the chart.

You can watch Kehlani’s “Folded” performance from Jimmy Kimmel Live! above.