Last week, Kehlani’s world (which unfortunately includes their family life) was rocked when their ex Javaughn Young-White reportedly filed for full custody.

In Young-White’s supposed paperwork, her suggested that the “Next 2 U” singer was involved with a cult, which TMZ mistakenly reported was a sex cult. After Kehlani issued a short response to the claims, they then requested privacy. But users online begun to use their subsequent silence against them. Today (August 11), Kehlani clapped back to critics by way of their Instagram Stories.

“My silence is focus,” they wrote. “I am focused on my daughter. I’m tired of my silence being framed as anything by. My daughter and the work I have to continue, so her life remains as wonderful as it is, is my focus.”

Kehlani ended the note, writing: “I have no ill wishes even for those who have ill wishes towards me. I’m a mother first and foremost, and a person who believes in God.”

Days ago, Kehlani’s ex and father to their daughter, Javaughn Young-White, expressed regret over the claims he made in an updated statement posted to his own Instagram page (which you can read here).

Read Kehlani’s full statement below.

At this time, it is unclear if the former couple have reached a custody agreement.