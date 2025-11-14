Ken Carson’s latest video appears to suffer from buffering issues, but that isn’t stopping him from having the time of his life in it. The Atlanta rapper apparently shot the “Margiela” video while on tour with his Opium cohort, but the buffering spinner that appears all over the clip was clearly added in post, a cheeky way of trolling fans into thinking their Wi-Fi speeds can’t keep up with Ken’s fast life.

“Margiela” is the latest of a string of new tracks Carson has released while on tour, which includes “Yes” and “Catastrophe.” Collectively, the tracks offer some insight into the collective’s ongoing popularity. Besides his association with Playboi Carti, Ken Carson has displayed impressive productivity, creating and releasing music and videos even while on tour.

The simplicity of the last few videos is clearly part of the appeal, as well; rather than blow a huge budget, Ken has simply grabbed his iPhone, shot footage, and thrown quick edits together, allowing him to keep up a steady stream of content for his fans. Destroy Lonely has similarly put out an impressive collection of material, contributing to the overall groundswell of support from fans that has Opium at the top of their game, even as an underground collective.

You can watch Ken Carson’s “Margiela” video above.