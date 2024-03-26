Bad news for Playboi Carti fans hoping to see him and his Opium cohorts Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson and Homixide Gang on tour this year: The Atlanta rapper’s Antagonist tour has reportedly been canceled, according to Complex. Fans were apparently notified via email after multiple delays, however, Complex‘s report does not offer a reason for the cancelation.

The tour would have been Carti’s first since 2021’s King Vamp Tour, as well as his second since releasing his most recent album, 2020’s Whole Lotta Red. While the rapper has made periodic appearances on other artists’ albums, including Kanye West’s Vultures 1, Travis Scott’s Utopia, and Future and Metro Boomin’s We Don’t Trust You, his long-awaited album Music does not have a release date after being promised in January.

Suffering through unexplained postponements has long been a feature of Playboi Carti fandom, as he infamously pushed back Whole Lotta Red so many times, fans like Mario Judah trolled him by releasing their own projects with the same title. He’s been teasing Music since the holidays in 2022, but despite releasing a string of singles including “H00DByAir” and “Backr00ms” with Travis Scott, he’s still yet to drop a release date for the album. Whether his tour cancelation counts as a setback or sign of increased focus remains to be seen.