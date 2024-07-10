Here Is Ken Carson’s ‘Chaos Tour’ Setlist

Yesterday (July 8), Ken Carson kicked off his Chaos Tour in Orlando, Florida. After Playboi Carti canceled his Antagonist Tour, which featured the “Freestyle 2” rapper, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang fans weren’t sure how Ken would bounce back.
But, based on attendee’s reviews of his Chaos Tour‘s opening night, he did that and so much more. Now, he just needs to continue to out do himself until the tour concludes in October. For now, supporters are counting down the days until Ken arrives in their city. Continue below for Ken Carson’s full setlist (according to Setlist.fm), the Chaos Tour’s remaining dates, and more.
Ken Carson’s 2024 Tour: Chaos Tour Setlist
1. “Hardcore”
2. “Lose It”
3. “It’s Over”
4. “Freestyle 3”
5. “Leather Jacket”
6. “I Need U”
7. “Succubus”
8. “Green Room”
9. “Vampire Hour”
10. “Rockstar Lifestyle”
11. “Overtime”
12. “Loading”
13. “Toxic”
14. “SS”
15. “Rock N Roll”
16. “Yale”
17. “Me N My Kup”
18. “Jennifer’s Body”
19. “Freestyle 2”
20. “Overseas”
21. “Fighting My Demons”
Ken Carson’s 2024 Tour: Chaos Tour Dates
07/12 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
07/13 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
07/14 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
07/16 — Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren
07/19 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA San Diego
07/20 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall
07/23 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
07/26 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
07/27 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
07/29 — Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
07/31 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
08/01 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
08/03 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
08/04 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
08/07 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
08/08 — Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live!
08/10 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre & Ballroom
08/12 — Toronto, ON @ History
08/14 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
08/16 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
08/18 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
08/20 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
08/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
08/26 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Rozy
08/29 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
08/30 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
09/15 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
09/16 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
09/17 — London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley
09/20 — Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
09/22 — Paris, FR @ Élysée Montmartre
09/24 — Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom
09/25 — Tilburg, NL @ 013 Poppodium
09/27 — Brussels, BE @ La Madeleine
09/29 — Milan, IT @ Fabrique
09/30 — Zurich, CH @ Komplex 457
10/01 — Munich, DE @ Theaterfabrik
10/03 — Cologne, DE @ Palladium
10/05 — Prague, CZ @ Garbe