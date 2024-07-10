Here Is Ken Carson’s ‘Chaos Tour’ Setlist

Yesterday (July 8), Ken Carson kicked off his Chaos Tour in Orlando, Florida. After Playboi Carti canceled his Antagonist Tour, which featured the “Freestyle 2” rapper, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang fans weren’t sure how Ken would bounce back.

But, based on attendee’s reviews of his Chaos Tour‘s opening night, he did that and so much more. Now, he just needs to continue to out do himself until the tour concludes in October. For now, supporters are counting down the days until Ken arrives in their city. Continue below for Ken Carson’s full setlist (according to Setlist.fm), the Chaos Tour’s remaining dates, and more.