Cameron Brink was Kendrick > Drake before it was cool.

“When the [WNBA] draft was going on, we were doing questions on the orange carpet. The question was: Kendrick or Drake?” the Los Angeles Sparks first-round pick recalled on a recent episode of the Straight To Cam podcast. “And everyone chose Drake, and I was the only one that chose Kendrick.”

Brink’s preference apparently made its way to Lamar himself, she explained:

“Fast forward to USC [vs.] Notre Dame women’s basketball game a while ago, a guy came up to me with his super cute daughter. He was like, ‘I work with Kendrick, and he noticed that you were the only person who said him, and he f*cks with you.’ He says, ‘You’re LA.’ I was like, ‘Really!?’ I was like, ‘I love you, Kendrick.’ So then he was like, ‘I’ll take a video and I’ll show it to him, I’ll send it to him.’ And then the video, I was taking the phone, I was like, ‘I love you, Kendrick!’ Maybe he was lying, I don’t know. But I think he knows who I am, and that was a highlight of my life.”

It’s nice to see LA legends supporting LA legends, unless that guy was lying and he doesn’t actually know Kendrick. Then he should be banned from Crypto.com Arena for life. You can listen to the Straight To Cam podcast below, and watch a clip from the episode here.