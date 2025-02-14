2024 pretty much belonged to two artists: Sabrina Carpenter was the year’s pop queen, while Kendrick Lamar was the guy in hip-hop.

Drake was of course on the receiving end of many Lamar jabs last year, most notably the chart-topping diss track “Not Like Us.” Now, though, Drake is having a louder 2025 with the release of his and PartyNextDoor’s collaborative new album, Some Sexy Songs 4 U. Of course, Drake wasn’t going to let an album go by without addressing the Kendrick situation, and he pretty clearly does on “Celibacy.”

On the track’s first verse, he says:

“We got a lot of things to discuss

Like these men you know you can’t trust

Or these girls that just don’t give mе enough

F*ck, I guess it’s up and it’s stuck

We’rе not like them, baby, and they’re not like us, either one.”

Elsewhere on the album, he raps on “Gimme A Hug,” “F*ck all rap beef, I’m trying to get the party lit.”

Meanwhile, at a recent concert, he teased that following Some Sexy Songs 4 U, he plans to drop a solo album. He said, “You know, eventually when the time is right, Drizzy Drake alone by himself is gonna have to have a one-on-one talk to y’all. When the time is right, I’ll be back with another album: a one-on-one conversation with y’all that you need to hear.”