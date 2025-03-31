Back in 2022, it was announced that Kendrick Lamar, Dave Free, and the creators of South Park, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, were developing a comedy film about a slavery re-enactor who discovers that his girlfriend’s family once owned his. Last year, the release date was set for this Independence Day, July 4, 2025.

However, in December, Kendrick announced his Grand National Tour with SZA, which kicks off on April 19 and runs through mid-June, which means Kendrick wouldn’t be available for the film’s press tour. Which could explain why Deadline reports that the live-action comedy has been rescheduled to March 20, 2026. As Deadline notes, this leaves the summer schedule a bit more wide-open this year for blockbuster hopefuls Jurassic World Rebirth and Superman.

Little is known about the film beyond the above tagline, although Stone did chat with Bloomberg about the movie, calling it “funny” that the release date would have pitted the comedy against the latest installment of the Jurassic Park franchise. The movie will be Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free’s first film as producers, expanding the rapper’s run of pop culture dominance that included performing at the Super Bowl, securing yet another No. 1 album on the Billboard 200, GNX, and garnering a new No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hit in “Luther” with SZA.