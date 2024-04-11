Kendrick Lamar, Matt Parker, And Trey Stone’s Slavery Re-Enactor Comedy Gets A Release Date

Kendrick Lamar might be making headlines for declaring himself the biggest thing in rap, but next year, he could become one of the biggest things in Hollywood too. According to Variety, the release date for his live-action film production debut (first announced in 2022) has been set for July 4, 2025.

Kendrick is partnered with his pgLang co-founder Dave Free and South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker on the film, which is described as a comedy about “a young Black man, who is interning as a slave re-enactor at a living history museum,” who “discovers that his white girlfriend’s ancestors once owned his.” It’s written by Vernon Chatman, whose credits include the Adult Swim show Wonder Showzen and stop-motion animated anthology horror comedy The Shivering Truth. He also, unsurprisingly, contributed to several episodes of South Park.

The release date for the as-yet-untitled film was announced by Paramount Pictures at CinemaCon, with CEO Brian Robbins calling the script “one of the funniest and most original scripts we’ve ever read and it’s certain to create some fireworks.” With that release date, even if it doesn’t, there’ll be fireworks aplenty outside.

Kendrick’s docket for the year seems to be wide open, giving him plenty of time to focus on the project. He hasn’t announced any new music or live shows, so this is all he’s willing to let us know he’s doing for the foreseeable future — unless, that is, Drake responds to his “Like That” call-out.