In case it wasn’t already clear by the accolades, the Google searches, and the Super Bowl halftime show performance, Kendrick Lamar should be considered the winner in the Kendrick vs. Drake feud. Especially financially.

Billboard reports that of the six tracks in the feud, Lamar’s “Not Like Us” has easily made the most revenue, with $4.97 million in streaming and download and $2.66 million in publishing. It’s unclear how much of that money goes to Lamar directly, but it’s presumably a good chunk of change.

“Not Like Us” is followed by Future, Metro Boomin, and Lamar’s “Like That” with $3.42 million and $1.2 million, respectively. In third place is Drake’s “Family Matters” ($981.3K total) then “Push Ups” ($969.4K). “Meet The Grahams” ($791.5K) and “Euphoria” ($441.3K), both by Lamar, round out the list.

Don’t feel too bad for Drake, however: “He remains among the top 10 highest grossing artists globally, based on his catalog’s gross from 2023. Through Nov. 21, his catalog has generated 6.8 million equivalent album units in the U.S. in 2024, according to Luminate. Lamar’s catalog has generated 3.5 million consumption units so far this year.”

Drake seemingly commented on the feud — and the release of Lamar’s new album, GNX — on a recent livestream. “I’m here, as you can see, fully intact,” he said. “Mind, body, and soul. In case you are wondering, right? You need facts to take me out. Fairy tales won’t do it.”