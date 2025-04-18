Kendrick Lamar Stumps For Hard Work As He Narrates A New Gatorade Ad

Kendrick Lamar isn’t a professional athlete, but he does know about how it takes hard work to find success. That’s just what Lamar discusses in a voiceover for a new Gatorade ad.

In the video (which is set to Lamar’s “Peekaboo”), Lamar narrates:

“How much are you willing to lose? Take the ’65 Gators. Losing steam, losing players, losing sweat. The solution? [other voice: ‘A drink that hydrates better than water.’] So they can work more, sweat more. ‘Cause when you do that, you can surpass the hype. You can inspire generation after generation. You can compete against anything. Even gravity, expectations, or even yourself. So how much sweat are you willing to lose? That’s how you know how much you’re willing to win.”

The ad is part of Gatorade’s new campaign, “Lose More. Win More.” Per a press release, the campaign “is the latest expression of the brand’s ‘Is It In You?’ platform, aimed at inspiring athletes to focus on the inner drive that fuels them.” It also notes Lamar is the first musician to feature in a Gatorade campaign, and that the “summer-long blitz” will “include additional touchpoints with Lamar.” Outside of Lamar, the campaign will also highlight Caitlin Clark, Jayson Tatum, Luka Dončić, A’ja Wilson, and Shedeur Sanders.

Check out the video above.