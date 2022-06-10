Kendrick Lamar visits Accra, Ghana for the first time in the teaser for a new video project shared by Spotify. Although details are light, it appears that it’s a documentary that will premiere on the platform next week. In the teaser, Kendrick shares some of his philosophy, saying, “This life sh*t, it’s all about experience.” From some of the gorgeous imagery taken on the beaches and city streets of Ghana’s capital, he certainly had one heck of an experience there.

The project will be just one that the usually elusive Compton native has released this year. In May, Kendrick returned to the spotlight with the release of his new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — his first new album since 2017’s Pulitzer Prize-winning DAMN. The album was accompanied by the single “N95” and a short film based on the album cut “We Cry Together” featuring actress Taylour Paige. Kendrick also announced The Big Steppers Tour supported by his PgLang signees Baby Keem and Tanna Leone.

The album was preceded by a flurry of activity from Kendrick, who teased its release with the fifth installment of his freestyle series, “The Heart.” Earlier this year, he joined Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and 50 Cent at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Stay tuned to see what he does next.