Drake has had a contentious relationship with the Grammys over the past few years. His and 21 Savage’s album Her Loss spawned four nominations at the 2024 ceremony, which Drake, who has withdrawn Grammy nods before, presumably only allowed to not deprive Savage of the opportunity. He didn’t show up to last night’s (February 4) show, but he had a message for those who did.

In an Instagram Story posted shortly before the ceremony started, Drake wrote, “All you incredible artists remember this show isn’t the facts it’s just the opinion of a group of people who’s name are kept a secret (literally you can google it) congrats to anybody winning anything for hip hop but this show doesn’t dictate sh*t in our world.”

Drake’s message was shared alongside a clip of his acceptance speech at the 2019 Grammys, when he won Best Rap Song for “God’s Plan” (his most recent Grammy win). He said, “We play in an opinion-based sport, not a factual-based sport. […] You’ve already won if you have people who are singing your songs word for word, if you’re a hero in your hometown… Look, if there’s people who have regular jobs who are coming out in the rain, in the snow, spending their hard-earned money to buy tickets to come to your shows, you don’t need this right here, I promise you. You already won.”

As for who won in hip-hop, Killer Mike had a big night, taking home all three awards for which he was nominated.

