Drake Has Withdrawn Both Of His 2022 Grammy Nominations

Drake’s tepid relationship with the Grammy Awards is well-documented. He was famously among the rap stars who declined an invitation to perform at the 2019 awards show. Later, when “God’s Plan” beat out songs from Cardi B, Kendrick Lamar, and Travis Scott to win the award for Best Rap Song that year, Drake (who many didn’t event expect to be in attendance) spent the bulk of his acceptance speech taking a shot at the Grammy Awards establishment. “It’s like the first time in Grammys history where I actually am who I thought I was for a second,” he said. “We play in an opinion based sport, not a factual based sport… it’s up to a bunch of people who might not understand what a mixed race kid from Canada has to say,” he added, addressing kids and people trying to make it in music.

And while he didn’t submit anything this year from Certified Lover Boy for the big Record and Song Of The Year Awards, he did garner nominations for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance (for “Way 2 Sexy.”) But as of today, Drake has reportedly withdrawn both nominations and don’t be a part of the 2022 Grammy slate at all. Variety indicated that “… the decision was made by Drake and his management, although his motivation was unclear…”

For what it’s worth, The Weeknd has been public about his full-on Grammys boycott and perhaps his stance is inspiring Drake to take a similar stance? He might’ve even foreshadowed something like this as that 2019 awards speech came to a head. As the diatribe comes to a conclusion, he gestures to the awards statue and said: “You’ve already won if you have people who are singing your songs word for word, or if you’re a hero in your hometown. If there’s people who have regular jobs coming out in the rain, in the snow, spending their hard-earned money to buy tickets to come to your shows? You don’t need this right here, you already won.”