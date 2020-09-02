It’s been nearly three and a half years since Kendrick Lamar shared his last full-length solo album, DAMN. Apart from his heavy presence on 2018’s Black Panther soundtrack, which he executive produced, he’s left fans patiently waiting for his fifth album. Thanks to a recent picture of the rapper in Los Angeles — which finds him rocking tan shorts and a fresh pair of Chucks while sitting on a plastic crate, reportedly on the set of a new music video — some believe that release may arrive soon.

KENDRICK LAMAR SHOOTING A MUSIC VIDEO IN L.A pic.twitter.com/apyI4oMzAo — Hiiipower – TDE News (@hiiipowers) September 2, 2020

The image capturing Kendrick in Los Angeles is just the latest piece of content that has fueled rumors about the Compton native’s next record. At the top of the year, former Billboard editorial director and current columnist Bil Werde revealed on Twitter that Kendrick’s fifth album may “finally be done” and fans could expect it to pull in “more rock sounds this time.” While Werde’s comments were never confirmed by Kendrick or anyone in the TDE camp, months later TDE’s CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith delivered an update on the “Humble” rapper, saying he “will return soon” and reminded fans to in the meantime “stay patient.”

Aside from his upcoming album, Kendrick also has a lawsuit on his hands, as he was recently sued for copyright infringement for his and Rihanna’s DAMN collaboration, “Loyalty.”