If you thought Kendrick Lamar was done releasing music for the year, think again. Lamar released a new track, his first since “Not Like Us” settled his feud with Drake for good, on Wednesday night.

The song doesn’t have an official title (fans have taken to calling it “Watch The Party Die”), but Lamar uploaded the track to Instagram with artwork showing a pair of dirty Nike Air Force Ones. It didn’t take long for internet sleuths to track down where the image seemingly came from: an eBay listing for “Vintage Nike Air Force 1 ‘82’ Low ‘Black Black 315122-001 Men’s Size 12.”

The Nike Air Force Ones, the “universal symbol of true goon-like activity,” cost $70 (plus $9 in shipping) and were located in North Little Rock, Arkansas from seller Good2BYou. The past tense is intentional, because they sold to someone in area code 94118 (San Francisco) on Wednesday, September 11, the day the song dropped. It’s unknown who the buyer is, but they made a wise investment. Meanwhile, “Good2BYou” must be kicking themselves over how much they could have sold the shoes for now.

But why shoes? One theory is that it’s Lamar retaliation for Drake mocking shoe size on “Push Ups.” You can see the listing for yourself here.