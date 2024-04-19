About a week ago, what appeared to be a Drake diss track toward Kendrick Lamar leaked online. Given how convincing AI-assisted songs have become, though, it was hard to say for sure if it was real or not. We now know, though, that the song is totally real, as Drake officially released “Push Ups” on streaming services today, April 19. He went hard with the art, too.

For the single’s cover art, Drake leans into the line, “You won’t ever take no chain off of us / How the f*ck you big steppin’ with a size 7 men’s on?” The lyric pokes fun at Lamar’s relatively diminutive stature: Various sources have Lamar’s height listed at between 5’4″ and 5’6″. So, in that spirit, the cover art is a modified version of the size tag you would find on the tongue of a sneaker, showing off a size 7 shoe.

Elsewhere in the song, another barb presumably about Lamar goes, “You ain’t in no Big Three, SZA got you wiped down / Travis got you wiped down, Savage got you wiped down.” Drake also said of Metro Boomin, “Metro, shut your hoe ass up and make some drums, n****.” Drake later went full boar on the drums thing.

Listen to “Push Ups” above.