Kendrick Lamar has been a long victory lap since his win in the Drake beef. The “Meet The Grahams” rapper’s eye are set on New Orleans thanks to him securing the coveted Apple Music Super Bowl 2025 Halftime Show slot. However, business owners in Compton, California are urging him to handle a mess he supposedly made back home.

According to LA Times’ recent report, Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” video cost several local staples, thousands in lost revenue.

Corina Pleasant of Alma’s Place a popular local establishment, told the outlet that on June 22 she noticed that business slowed down despite having an overflowing parking lot. Pleasant claims that the spectators gathered at the strip mall and nearby courthouse to watch the video being film, which took away slot for potential patrons.

Due to the pandemonium, several business owners argue that they were “forced to shut down operations.” Despite temporarily closing their doors, they were still required to pay staff for their unprofitable shifts. Now, they are requesting that Kendrick Lamar, his production company Pglang, or the city of Compton reimburse them for the day, which they say could’ve been avoided if city officials provided them with advance notice about the music video shoot.