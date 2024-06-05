Kendrick Lamar is hip-hop’s man of the hour after his battle with Drake. Not only has he been widely hailed as the victor of his and Drake’s lyrical exchange, but one of his shots at Drake, “Not Like Us,” has become culturally ubiquitous, even going viral for appearing in local news reports.

So why not take a victory lap?

That’s exactly what Kendrick will do, announcing a new show, “The Pop Out — Ken & Friends,” at LA’s Kia Forum on June 19. Tickets go on sale on June 7 at 10 AM, with a Cash App Card Pre-Sale Thursday, June 6 at 10 AM. The show will feature Kendrick’s PgLang cohorts, which currently include Baby Keem and Tanna Leone, and Free Lunch. You can find more information here.

The announcement arrives as fans can’t help speculating about whether Kendrick has a new album planned for release in 2024. Frequent production collaborator Terrace Martin threw fuel on those flames during a recent livestream in which he expressed excitement for a new project from Kendrick that appears to be in the works.

“Let me tell y’all the records I’m excited for,” Martin told fans. “I’m excited for YG’s album, I’m excited for Mustard’s album. I’m excited for a lot of people, but there’s two albums, I’m going crazy, I can’t wait ’til they drop: Roddy Ricch album and whenever Kendrick drops his album. I’m excited for those two. Those two Compton artists is like, I’m excited.”