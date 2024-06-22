kendrick lamar
Getty Image
Music

Kendrick Lamar Was Spotted Filming The ‘Not Like Us’ Video, Which Means His ‘Drake Victory Lap’ Isn’t Over

The person who coined the phrase, “all you need is love,” didn’t meet Kendrick Lamar. Although the “Euphoria” rapper receives more than enough praises from fans and peers alike, users online have joked that he’s currently running off of his pure hatred of Drake.

Today (June 22), Kendrick was spotted in his hometown Compton, California, reportedly filming a music video for “Not Like Us.”

The chart-topping Drake diss track has been unofficially declared the “song of the summer,” and Kendrick’s The Pop Out: Ken & Friends Juneteenth concert presented by Amazon Music, demonstrated why.

Despite being filmed in the public, details surrounding the video shoot have remained under wraps. However, if it is anything like his June 19 show, you should expect to see tons of guest cameos from across industries, including the song’s producer Mustard, Kendrick’s former Black Hippy collaborators (Ab-Soul, Jay Rock, and Schoolboy Q), basketball stars LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and DeMar DeRozan, plus so many others.

Of course, none of this has been confirmed, but that hasn’t stopped folks from wishing for it. Users online have also speculated that YG is set to appear in the visual after he posted clips with controversial podcaster Bobbi Althoff in the city.

As of today, the video’s release date hasn’t been shared with the public. But given the speedy turn around of the song, it won’t be vaulted much longer.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Normani’s ‘Dopamine’ Is A Showstopping Debut
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Afrobeats Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best R&B Albums Of 2024 So Far
by: Uproxx authors