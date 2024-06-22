The person who coined the phrase, “all you need is love,” didn’t meet Kendrick Lamar. Although the “Euphoria” rapper receives more than enough praises from fans and peers alike, users online have joked that he’s currently running off of his pure hatred of Drake.

Today (June 22), Kendrick was spotted in his hometown Compton, California, reportedly filming a music video for “Not Like Us.”

Kendrick filming the ‘Not Like Us’ music video in compton today 🎥 pic.twitter.com/WVIPsCkWi2 — Debating Hip-Hop (@DebatingHipHop_) June 22, 2024

The chart-topping Drake diss track has been unofficially declared the “song of the summer,” and Kendrick’s The Pop Out: Ken & Friends Juneteenth concert presented by Amazon Music, demonstrated why.

Despite being filmed in the public, details surrounding the video shoot have remained under wraps. However, if it is anything like his June 19 show, you should expect to see tons of guest cameos from across industries, including the song’s producer Mustard, Kendrick’s former Black Hippy collaborators (Ab-Soul, Jay Rock, and Schoolboy Q), basketball stars LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and DeMar DeRozan, plus so many others.

Of course, none of this has been confirmed, but that hasn’t stopped folks from wishing for it. Users online have also speculated that YG is set to appear in the visual after he posted clips with controversial podcaster Bobbi Althoff in the city.

Bobbi Althoff was in Compton with YG 😭 pic.twitter.com/K25ogms82G — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) June 22, 2024

As of today, the video’s release date hasn’t been shared with the public. But given the speedy turn around of the song, it won’t be vaulted much longer.