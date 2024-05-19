Kendrick Lamar is the self-proclaimed Boogeyman of rap, but does that extend to the comedian space. While the “Not Like Us” rapper’s feud with Drake is officially over, yesterday (May 17) his next foe might have stepped up to the plate during Saturday Night Live‘s season finale.

To go out with a bang, Colin Jost used the beloved ‘Weekend Update’ segment’s joke swap to rile things up for his co-anchor, Michael Che. As the duo traded off-kilter and at times outright insensitive lines, Che unknowingly walked directly into a potential feud with Kendrick while discussing the rapper’s recent war of words.

“And speaking of b*tches, I wanna call out the biggest b*tches of them all, Kendrick Lamar,” he joked. “Or should I say littlest? Your war with Drake may be over. But your war with Michael Che is just beginning. So, to quote ‘Hamilton,’ shoot your shot player.”

Based on Che’s hesitation to read the script, it is clear Che has kept up with Kendrick’s lethal lines. Although he didn’t want to poke the bear, seemingly out of fear of Kendrick’s reaction, Che was a good sport and powered through the hilarious callout. He then took a moment to praise Jost for the clever setup. “That was pretty well done,” he laughed.

Watch the full segment below.