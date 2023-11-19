Last week Dex Carvey, the son of comic and performer Dana Carvey, passed away after an accidental drug overdose. He was 32 years old. The news was spread via an Instagram post, in which Carvey praised his late son, who he said “loved life.” On Saturday, Carvey’s old show, SNL, slipped in a tribute to the former cast member’s family.

Thank you, Jason Momoa and @tatemcrae! Goodnight! pic.twitter.com/p5OCGagQI6 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 19, 2023

Per Entertainment Weekly, during the closing farewell segment of the episode, Colin Jost could be seen on the right side of the stage, holding up a sign. It read, “We love you, Dana and Paula,” referring to both Carvey and his wife Paula Zwagerman.

In the Instagram post he took live on Thursday, Carvey wrote about the “terrible tragedy” that had befallen his family. He wrote movingly about his son’s exuberance.

“It’s not an exaggeration to say that Dex loved life. And when you were with him, you loved life too. He made everything fun,” Carvey wrote. “But most of all, he loved his family, his friends and his girlfriend, Kaylee.”

Carvey also made sure to touch on an important subject. “To anyone struggling with addiction or who loves someone struggling with addiction, you are in our hearts and prayers,” he wrote.

(Via EW)