Caitlin Clark is heading to the pros on Monday, as it’s widely assumed that the now-former University of Iowa standout will be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. But before she does that, she had a quick pitstop to make on the set of Saturday Night Live, as Clark has a bit of a bone to pick with Weekend Update host Michael Che.

After making a joke about Clark getting her jersey retired by Iowa, Che introduced Clark onto the set and she took him to task for his previous jokes about women’s sports — she was assisted in this endeavor by Colin Jost, who made a supercut that made Che look pretty bad. And then, Che read a collection of jokes that Clark wrote for him, which was unsurprisingly pretty great.

Once Che was done making fun of himself and wished Clark the best of luck in her next endeavor, Clark took a moment to thank some of the “women that kicked down the door so I could walk inside” like Dawn Staley and Maya Moore, then presented Che with an autographed apron.

“Thank you,” Che told Clark. “I can’t wait to give this to my girlfriend.”

“You don’t have a girlfriend, Michael,” Clark replied.

The 2024 WNBA Draft will begin on Monday night at 7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN.