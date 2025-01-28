As you’re probably aware, Kendrick Lamar was selected as the halftime show performer for Super Bowl LIX. What you might not know, however, is that the “Not Like Us” rapper has teamed up with fashion designer Willy Chavarria on a limited collection to commemorate the event.

The collection (see it here) includes a hoodie, t-shirt, gym shorts, and a bomber jacket, featuring an “embroidered NFL patch, appliqués, quilted lining with Japanese nylon shell, chunky cotton poly rib at cuff and neck,” according to WWD.

“I partnered with Kendrick Lamar’s pgLang and the NFL because of the opportunity to reach an audience that feels familiar to me — geared up with the Super Bowl on, making it an annual holiday,” Chavarria said. “Kendrick performing is so monumental given his voice on the empowerment of brown and Black people and I love his pure L.A. heart. This project was an intimate collaboration with the pgLang team. We spent a lot of time on the fits and the vibe, and Kendrick tied in everything to get it spot-on. Working with Kendrick is an important cultural moment for the two of us. We both have an unwavering voice when it comes to our people.”

The Kendrick Lamar x Willy Chavarria collection goes on sale on Wednesday, January 29, across various platforms, including Lamar and Chavarria’s respective websites and the NFL Shop. Proceeds go towards organizations and individuals impacted by the Los Angeles fires.