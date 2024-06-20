As of this writing, Kendrick Lamar has yet to take the stage for his The Pop Out — Ken & Friends set at Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 19, but the Juneteenth celebration has already been a star-studded event. DJ Hed opened the show and welcomed out a slew of guests, including Ray Vaughn, Westside Boogie, Bino Rideaux, and BlueBucksClan. Mustard was up next and took it to another level.

The acclaimed DJ & producer brought out Blxst (“Overrated,” “Chosen”), Ty Dolla Sign (“Paranoid”), Dom Kennedy (“My Type Of Party,” “When I Come Around”), Steve Lacy (“Static,” “Bad Habit”), and Tyler The Creator (“WusYaName,” “Earfquake”) before taking a moment to honor the late Nipsey Hussle. The Jumbotron displayed a photo of the beloved rapper alongside “RIP NIP: THE MARATHON CONTINUES.” Mustard played “Perfect Ten,” the title track from his platinum-certified 2019 album. The song featured Hussle. The crowd predictably erupted, and Mustard said, “Make some noise so loud that Nipsey Hussle can hear you” before playing Hussle’s “Last Time That I Checc’d” featuring YG.

Kia Forum got even louder when Roddy Ricch joined Mustard on stage to perform “Racks In The Middle,” Hussle’s 2019 song featuring Ricch and Hit-Boy.

Hussle was fatally shot on March 31, 2019, while visiting his Marathon Clothing store in South LA. He was 33.

Ricch stayed around to additionally perform “Die Young,” “The Box,” and “Ballin’,” before the grand finale of YG running through “BPT,” “My N****,” “Toot It And Boot It,” “Who Do You Love?,” and “Big Bank.”

Watch clip from Mustard’s set below.

Mustard pays tribute to Nipsey Hussle at the Ken & Friends Pop Out concert 🕊️❤️ pic.twitter.com/EZo6z2cDys — The Beat Boulevard (@thebeatblvd) June 20, 2024

LA turning up for Mustard 🔥 pic.twitter.com/feLCYceGIv — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) June 20, 2024

Ty Dolla $ign pulled up to The Pop Out 🙌pic.twitter.com/YBkM4CB6eV — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) June 20, 2024

Steve Lacy performs “Bad Habit” at Kendrick Lamar’s Pop Out 🔥pic.twitter.com/M2xcgrGJad — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) June 20, 2024

Mustard brought out Tyler at The Pop Out 🤯 pic.twitter.com/D7avZAPC23 — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) June 20, 2024

Roddy had the crowd going crazy with “The Box” at The Pop Out pic.twitter.com/nhUDeiMZhc — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) June 20, 2024

LeBron James at The Pop Out 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ckAqNtjEfI — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) June 20, 2024