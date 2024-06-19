Kendrick Lamar’s The Pop Out — Ken & Friends is the hottest ticket in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, June 19, to commemorate Juneteenth. Luckily, The Pop Out will be livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video and Twitch, so fans everywhere can follow whether Lamar debuts any one of his Drake diss tracks.
Here Are The Set Times For Kendrick Lamar’s The Pop Out — Ken & Friends Concert
On Tuesday, June 18, DJ Hed posted the lineup on X (formerly Twitter): DJ Hed & Friends (4 p.m. PT), Mustard & Friends (4:45 p.m. PT), and Ken & Friends (5:45 p.m. PT).
It remains to be seen who all of the friends will be joining DJ Hed, Mustard, and Lamar during their respective sets, but rap’s biggest names are presumably all possibilities — except for Drake, of course.
As of this writing, DJ Hed’s set is underway. TDE’s Ray Vaughn popped out to perform “Problems.” DJ Hed quipped, “They say the West Coast can’t rap? That’s crazy.” Then, he proceeded to welcome Cuzzos for a short stint on stage before Rucci and AzChike ran out to perform their collaborative track “Light It Up.” The revolving door of guest performers continued with Jay Worthy & Meet The Whoops, Wallie The Sensei, Westside Boogie, Zoe Osama, Kalan.FrFr & G Perico, Bino Rideaux, BlueBucksClan, RJMrLA, OhGeesy, Jason Martin, and Tommy The Clown.
You can watch the rest of The Pop Out — Ken & Friends here.