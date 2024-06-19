Here Are The Set Times For Kendrick Lamar’s The Pop Out — Ken & Friends Concert

On Tuesday, June 18, DJ Hed posted the lineup on X (formerly Twitter): DJ Hed & Friends (4 p.m. PT), Mustard & Friends (4:45 p.m. PT), and Ken & Friends (5:45 p.m. PT).

It remains to be seen who all of the friends will be joining DJ Hed, Mustard, and Lamar during their respective sets, but rap’s biggest names are presumably all possibilities — except for Drake, of course.

As of this writing, DJ Hed’s set is underway. TDE’s Ray Vaughn popped out to perform “Problems.” DJ Hed quipped, “They say the West Coast can’t rap? That’s crazy.” Then, he proceeded to welcome Cuzzos for a short stint on stage before Rucci and AzChike ran out to perform their collaborative track “Light It Up.” The revolving door of guest performers continued with Jay Worthy & Meet The Whoops, Wallie The Sensei, Westside Boogie, Zoe Osama, Kalan.FrFr & G Perico, Bino Rideaux, BlueBucksClan, RJMrLA, OhGeesy, Jason Martin, and Tommy The Clown.

You can watch the rest of The Pop Out — Ken & Friends here.