Some UPROXX Sessions performances are upbeat and fun, while others are somber and reflective. Then, there are those that go for a different vibe entirely. KenTheMan’s performance of her threatening song “No Name” falls into that category, as the Houston-bred lyricist steps to the mic like a seasoned slugger, looming and leering while she menaces her foes and asserts her impending dominance over the rap game.

Last year, Ken generated some significant buzz with her debut EP 4 da 304’s, telling Uproxx’s Cherise Johnson that she switched to writing more raunchy raps because “Sex been selling. Trina, Kim, Foxy, all them, they real grimy with they words and they really sell sex. I just don’t see why it’s such a shocker that people still selling sex… I just feel like power to us, power to the pussy right now.”

She followed up that project this year with “What’s My Name?” expanding the range of her writing with tracks like “I’m Perfect” and the motivational “Love Yourself,” as well as, of course, “No Name.” Now signed to Asylum and with her buzz building by the day, Ken is in prime position to live up to her name and become “the man” in hip-hop — as in the boss, the leader, the number-one. Stay tuned.

Watch KenTheMan’s UPROXX Sessions performance of “No Name” above.

KenTheMan is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.