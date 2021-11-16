Hailing from Reading, PA, talented rapper Beanz has already proved herself a force to be reckoned with. After flaunting her talent on a Netflix show and picking up a massive following with her off-the-cuff freestyles, Beanz now takes over the latest installment of Uproxx Sessions to deliver a captivating rendition of her recent single “Wake Me Up When I’m Dreaming.”

Beanz hit up Uproxx Studios for a performance of an inspiring track off her just-released album Tables Turn. The number kicks off with the strum of a hallow acoustic guitar before a revved-up beat drops. Beanz’s steady and methodical flow follows shortly thereafter. The rapper fires off verses about surpassing the exceptions of those who judge her — and brushing off haters as she rises to fame.

The swaggering rendition arrived after a busy year for Beanz. She originally gained popularity with an appearance on the Netflix series Rhythm + Flow in 2019, where she impressed the show’s judges — Cardi B, Chance The Rapper, and T.I. — with her hard-hitting freestyle. Since then, the rapper has been steadily dropping new tracks and sharing even more of her freestyles to social media. Now, the rapper is celebrating the release of her album Tables Turn, which features artists like Benny The Butcher, Dizzy Wright, and Eric Bellinger.

Watch Beanz’s performance of “Wake Me Up When I’m Dreaming” on Uproxx Sessions above.

