Kevin Gates Fans Are Dodging His Social Media After He Shared A Graphic Childbirth Video On Instagram

Kevin Gates has posted some pretty dubious content on social media. While he often draws attention for interviews in which he makes outlandish claims such as saying he fasted for a month and asserting he never gets sick because he always tells the truth, his actual posts often stir up fans on the internet as well. While his intentions mostly seem to be good, it appears he doesn’t always appear to consider how such posts will be received.

That appears to be the case with his latest incident, in which he shared a childbirth video on Instagram — and unsuspecting fans found themselves exposed to some pretty graphic content they weren’t prepared for. “DO NOT LOOK AT KEVIN GATES INSTAGRAM STORY,” one fan warned. “TRUST ME.”

DO NOT LOOK AT KEVIN GATES INSTAGRAM STORY. TRUST ME. — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) May 7, 2023

When he isn’t springing graphic videos on his unsuspecting fans, Gates continues to release new music at an impressive clip. Although he’s a little less than a year removed from his last full-length release, Khaza, he followed up in November with an EP, FYP, that featured Juicy J. Meanwhile, he was dropping new singles as recently as February, when he shared the video for “Breakfast.”

Kevin Gates is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.