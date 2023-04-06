Kevin Gates isn’t afraid to share, whether it’s explaining why he almost went one full month without eating or drinking or vulnerably sharing about sexual abuse he suffered in adolescence.

Gates cares about the truth.

“From me not telling the truth, my throat chakra started getting blocked, and I started getting sick,” Gates said on the I Am Athlete episode from Monday, April 3, beginning around the 50-minute mark. “I started having colds and sh*t until I started opening my throat chakra and speaking the truth. I haven’t been sick since.”

He continued, “When I was living at the other spot before I moved here, I used to be sick a lot. Like, weak and everything because I wasn’t speaking my truth, and when I’m not speaking my truth, I’m not living in my truth. When you set boundaries, you’re showing love for yourself. It’s OK to tell people, ‘No, not today.’ But I had a fear of telling people no because, you know, once you tell them no, they act like you never told them yeah.”

Gates, a practicing Muslim, began the episode discussing Ramadan.

“Fasting is the cure for everything,” he said. “When your body don’t have nothing to eat, it’s gonna eat all your bad cells up because it goes into fight or flight. When it eats your bad cells, your body releases hydrogen, and you know, we breathe in oxygen.”

When co-host LeSean McCoy asked when fasting for Ramadan happens, Gates added, “Most people do from sun-up to sundown, but I like to do it to where when I break my fast, it’s just with liquids. I like that liquid diet.”

Gates rapped about, um, food sources in his February single “Breakfast.”

