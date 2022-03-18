Towards the end of last year, Memphis rapper Key Glock arrived with his second album Yellow Tape 2. The project was his second full-length release of the year after he teamed up with the late Young Dolph for their Dum And Dummer 2. The project’s 20 songs were delivered without a single guest feature as Key Glock took care of all the album’s vocal duties. That could change soon as he prepares to drop a deluxe version of the project at the end of the month. Yellow Tape 2 (Deluxe) is set to arrive on March 25, and ahead of its arrival, Key Glock returns with a new song and video.

Key Glock keeps things flashy in his new video for “Play For Keeps.” The visual sees him surrounded by a collection of yellow luxury vehicles — appropriate for his Yellow Tape 2 project. Key Glock raps confidently into the camera while flexing his jewelry and showing off his shoe game. It’s a promising single that highlights what’s to come on Yellow Tape 2 (Deluxe).

The upcoming re-release will add 10 songs to the project’s original 20 tracks. In addition to “Play For Keeps,” Key Glock has also released “Proud” and “Pain Killers” as singles from the upcoming deluxe release.

You can listen to “Play For Keeps” in the video above.

Yellow Tape 2 (Deluxe) is out 3/25 Paper Route EMPIRE. You can pre-save it here.