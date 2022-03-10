Does anyone else feel like rappers are taking this GOAT thing a little too far? Not only have a bunch of rappers gone around calling themselves the GOAT (an acronym meaning “Greatest Of All Time” as first coined by LL Cool J on his 2000 eighth studio album, The G.O.A.T.), but they’ve actually taken to throwing images of actual goats all over their videos and album covers.

Lil Durk added a couple of extra heads to the goat in his, Lil Baby, and Polo G’s “3 Headed Goat” video in 2020, which made it look like something out of Greek mythology. That same year, Rylo Rodriguez turned himself into a photoshopped faun on his Goat In Human Form cover, drawing amused reactions from rap fans on Twitter. And last year, Young Dolph and Key Glock called themselves “A Goat & A Dolphin” for single from their joint album, Dum & Dummer.

Now, Key Glock is keeping that theme going with his new video for “Painkillers,” in which he walks a goat on a leash through a snowy mountaintop scene, which also continues a motif from his and Dolph’s Dum & Dummer sequel last year. He also cruises through the snow in his custom yellow Rolls Royce Phantom, which picks up a thread from his Yellow Tape cover — which is apropos, considering “Painkillers” is one of 10 new tracks that will appear on the deluxe edition of Yellow Tape 2, also announced today. The deluxe reissue will land at DSPs on March 25 via Paper Route Empire, Glock’s first solo release since the death of Young Dolph in a shooting late last year. You can pre-save the album here and check out the video above.