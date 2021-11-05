A little under two years removed from his surprise breakout with the original Yellow Tape, Memphis upstart Key Glock has returned to the project that made him one of hip-hop’s names to watch with Yellow Tape 2, which dropped today via Empire and Young Dolph’s Paper Route Empire. The project, which clocks in at 20 tracks — four more than its predecessor — contains no features but does have beats from notable producers like BandPlay, Buddah Bless, Juicy J, and Tay Keith.

In addition to dropping the album, Key Glock also shared the video for “Something Bout Me,” a rough-riding single produced by Tay Keith. In the video, KG runs several operations with the help of a squad of scantily clad companions. When business wraps up for the night, the women disrobe even further for an after-hours party where they twerk for the rapper as he relaxes and appreciates their talents. The single follows the video for “Ambition For Cash,” released a month ago to start the promo cycle for the new album.

Yellow Tape 2 brings Key Glock’s catalog of releases since 2020 to three projects, including his summer 2020 mixtape Son Of A Gun and his early 2021 joint album with Young Dolph, Dum And Dummer 2. He’s turning out to be quite the prolific creator, contributing to his growing profile as one of hip-hop’s hottest rising stars.

Watch Key Glock’s “Something Bout Me” video above and listen to his new project Yellow Tape 2 here.